Three K-dramas Make the Top 10 Netflix Worldwide List to Kick off March 2022 with All of Us are Dead, Twenty, Five, Twenty One, and Juvenile Justice

Today's list includes Space Force, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Inventing Anna. The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Monday, Feb. 21, the Shonda Rhimes-produced scammer series Inventing Anna continues to sit comfortably at No. 1. Over the weekend, new arrivals like Texas Chainsaw Massacre (yep, they resurrected that franchise again!) and Space Force Season 2 moved into the top 5, but other than that, this list is made up of a lot of the same things we saw last week, like Love Is Blind Season 2, Ozark, and All of Us Are Dead.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO