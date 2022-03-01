ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Asset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lc4c5_0eS3tKCO00

LONDON (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn reported a 47% rise in 2021 operating profit to 323 million pounds ($433.53 million), it said on Tuesday, helped by strong market performance and in line with analysts’ estimates.

Assets under management and administration rose 1% to 542 billion pounds.

Asset managers and insurers have been reporting healthy results, buoyed by government and central bank stimulus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We benefit from a strong capital position enabling us both to continue to invest in the business and return money to shareholders,” chief executive Stephen Bird said in a statement, though he added that “geopolitical risk and inflation are

rising”, pointing to uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast abrdn’s operating profit at 318 million pounds and AUMA of 537 billion pounds.

The fund manager suffered net outflows of 6.2 billion pounds, against a forecast 6.1 billion.

Abrdn said it would pay a full-year dividend of 14.6 pence per share, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Bird
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Managers#Assets Under Management#Uk#British#Auma
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Reuters

Britain's Lloyds profit jumps, below consensus

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest high street bank Lloyds posted a jump in annual profits on Thursday, as the lender laid out a fresh strategy under new CEO Charlie Nunn. Lloyds reported pretax profits of 6.9 billion pounds for the 2021 calendar year, below the 7.2 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy