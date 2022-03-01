ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Andrew Ladd: Officially on injured reserve

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ladd (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly. Ladd is technically...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Rangers reach two-year deal with Jonny Brodzinski

The Rangers announced a transaction on Monday. It probably wasn’t the one their fans were hoping for with the March 21 NHL trade deadline approaching. The team announced an agreement with forward Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension. Brodzinski, 28, has played in five games for the Rangers this season and has spent the rest of the season with Hartford (AHL).
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
The Associated Press

Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal wiped out, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night. Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ladd
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ March Schedule Will Determine Team’s Trade Deadline Strategy

The Edmonton Oilers are in a tight battle for a playoff spot with several teams vying for a berth in the Pacific Division. The Oilers kicked off the month of March on a positive note with a win against the lowly Philadelphia Flyers. Through 54 games, they own a 30-21-3 record but remain two points up on the Dallas Stars for the second wild-card position, although the Stars have two games in hand.
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Blue Jackets Rick Nash to have jersey number retired Saturday, March 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Columbus Blue Jacket Rick Nash will have his jersey number retired and raised on a banner during an on-ice ceremony Saturday, March 5. Nash joined Kurt Ludlow on Good Day Columbus to talk about the upcoming ceremony. "It's a huge moment. It's a true...
NHL
MLive.com

Michael Rasmussen providing Red Wings offense with move to wing

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have always envisioned Michael Rasmussen’s future at center, and that still is where he might end up. But playing on the wing the past two games has provided the 6-6, 210-pound Rasmussen a little more offensive freedom, resulting in a pair of goals.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Capfriendly
theScore

Predators' Poile not looking to trade Forsberg at deadline

Predators general manager David Poile is making it clear he wants to keep Filip Forsberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, in Nashville. "No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm trying to sign Filip Forsberg," Poile told 102.5 The Game on Tuesday, according to NHL.com. "It hasn't been done. ... I don't have the crystal ball to say it will get done. Both sides want it to happen, but it hasn't happened now."
NHL
UPI News

Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with serious eye injury

March 2 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss significant time because of a serious eye injury, the team said. Hagelin was struck in his left eye by an errant stick during the Capitals' practice Tuesday. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Hagelin underwent surgery on the eye, and Hagelin will be out for an "extended period of time."
NHL
NBC Washington

Anthony Mantha Appears to Be Nearing Return to the Capitals' Lineup

Mantha appears to be nearing return to Caps' lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It appears Anthony Mantha’s long-awaited return to the Capitals' lineup is drawing near. Mantha has been on the ice at practice in recent days in a non-contact sweater, and on Monday, wore a regular...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Capitals' Carl Hagelin to miss extended time with eye injury

Capitals forward Carl Hagelin will be out for an extended period of time with an injury to his left eye. Hagelin suffered the injury in practice Tuesday when a stick caught him up high. He had to be helped off the ice with a towel pressed to his eye. "I...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Turns back clock in Toronto

Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers trade Stalock to San Jose

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations, the club announced Wednesday night. Stalock, 34, missed the 2020-21 NHL season after being diagnosed with myocarditis in November 2020 before being claimed off waivers by the Oilers from the Minnesota Wild in March 2021.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers getting busy before trade deadline, sends Alex Stalock to the Sharks

On Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations. Thus far, the trading frenzy has not kicked into full gear with the NHL trade deadline a little under three weeks away. But Edmonton is clearly looking toward the future, while still maintaining hope for the present.
NHL
NHL

DeBoer Wins 500th Game as Golden Knights Top Sharks, 3-1

Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th win as an NHL Head Coach as the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4) defeated the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6), 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Keegan Kolesar got the Golden Knights on the board with his sixth goal of the season just 2:16 into the contest. In the second period, Noah Gregor cashed in to tie the game for the Sharks, but Reilly Smith answered to rebuild the Vegas lead. Five minutes into the third, Smith scored again to put the home team ahead by a pair. Robin Lehner finished the game with 16 saves on 17 shots as the Golden Knights earned the 3-1 victory.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy