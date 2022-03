When a light wave with a single frequency strikes an object, a large part of incident light gets absorbed, transmitted or reflected. “But what happens to the light that scatters,” thought Sir CV Raman, who won India's first Nobel Prize for his theory on this very concept. The concept was born on this day nearly a century ago, i.e. on 28th February in 1928. Therefore, the day marks the National Science Day for India, honouring the great scientist and his contribution.

