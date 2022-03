After seeing a recovery during 2021, disappointingly HollyFrontier saw a rough end to the year. After HollyFrontier (HFC) suspended their dividends during the first half of 2021, the end of the year saw the countdown start to seeing their dividends reinstated, as my previous article discussed. Now that their results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and guidance for 2022 have been released, this article provides a follow-up analysis, which still sees prospects to get a massive 20%+ of your capital returned despite the rough end to 2021.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO