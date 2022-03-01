ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai narrows 2021 operating losses amid revenue plunge

Cover picture for the articleThai Airways narrowed its operating losses in 2021, while revenue declined sharply from 2020. In the full-year to 31 December 2021, Thai posted an operating loss of Bt19.7 billion ($604 billion), compared with an operating loss of Bt35.4 billion a year earlier, says the carrier. Revenues for the year...

