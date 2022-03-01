ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to Add Farmhouse-Style Elements to Your Home Design

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) When it comes to home design, farmhouse style represents a total intersection of beauty and practicality, making it no surprise that many are embracing this traditional look today. Whatever architectural style your home is, adding key design elements can help you get in on best aspects of the farmhouse trend....

WISH-TV

Tips to clean, organize your home ahead of spring

It’s that time of year! We want to refresh and reset our home and quite often, we never know where to begin! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us today with some smart ideas to help you easily get your home in order!. Clean air in your home.
HOME & GARDEN
ABC 4

How to make your flooring foundational to your home and its design

Flooring is foundational to any home. In the past, not much thought was given to flooring, only that it needed to last at least 30 years. Today, it is still foundational, but too the whole home design as well. Once you add a the right flooring, it brings the whole design together.
PAYSON, UT
Food Network

The Best Cookware for Anyone Who Loves Farmhouse-Style Kitchens

Whether you're a sucker for an apron sink or love rustic finishes, the kitchen is a great place to curate a farmhouse-inspired vibe. And if you're looking to bring some farmhouse elements into your kitchen without doing a major remodel, the Food Network collection at Kohl's has some seriously great finds. From everyday cookware to patterned table accessories, here are a few pieces that can bring that airy, rustic and casual charm into your space.
SHOPPING
Detroit News

Style at Home: Transform your home with wonderful wood furniture

One thing I have learned on my design journey these past years is that there is most often no “right” answer when it comes to home decor. Sure, there are guidelines for color, scale, pattern mixing and more, and it is tempting to create a rule or norm for designing a home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWLP 22News

Add some style to your look with hair accessories

(Mass Appeal) – Trendy hair accessories are a great way to finish a look, but learning how to use them can be a challenge. Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon, is here to demonstrate just how easy it can be to add some style to your look with hair accessories.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Hawthorne Heads to Target With 14 Exclusive Products

Hawthorne is heading to Target. The New York City-based men’s personal care brand this month is exclusively launching at Target and target.com a new line of 14 co-developed products ranging from skin, body and hair care but with an emphasis on hair care. The range will be available for $9.99 each at 1,200 doors nationwide, marking, according to Hawthorne cofounders Brian Jeong and Phillip Wong, “their biggest men’s launch ever.”
HAWTHORNE, NY
Apartment Therapy

How to Discover (and Name!) Your Interior Design Style

Are you moving into your first-ever apartment and wondering how to even begin to fill it with furniture and decor you love (and won’t regret a few months from now)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 DIY furniture designs for your home

DIY designs have been taking the design world by storm! Especially with COVID-19 restricting us to our homes, building things purely with our hands, putting our sweat and grit into it, and watching a design roar to life in front of our eyes, has become the new pass time for many of us. But these DIY designs are more than just your run-of-the-mill products made using discarded water bottles, and paper! In fact, DIY furniture has been trending like crazy! These are innovative, fun to build, and highly functional furniture designs that cater to a variety of our needs, but are also really simple to put together. It’s the best of both worlds. From a DIY desk chair that doubles up as a doghouse to a flexible and modular furniture platform that doesn’t need any tools – each of these nifty designs will get your creative juices flowing, your hands moving, as well as definitely add some value to your life. Which of these unique DIY furniture designs would you try building at home?!
INTERIOR DESIGN

