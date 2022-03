The idea behind charter schools seemed noble in the beginning: Break the mold, innovate with different teaching techniques, and see if there might be a better way to educate kids than the traditional public school model. But too often in Missouri, charter districts have proven to be little more than get-rich-quick schemes for organizers who reward themselves with generous salaries even while student proficiency levels continue to sag. The whiff of impropriety is again in the air, this time involving Kairos Academies in St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO