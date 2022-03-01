‘This isn’t the Multiverse’: Euphoria fans divided after learning favourite character might not be dead

Euphoria fans have divided reactions after learning that Ashtray, played by 15-year-old Javon Walton, might not be dead.

The final episode, which aired on Sunday (27 February) on HBO Max, saw the aftermath of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play.

***Spoilers ahead***

In one scene, dealer-turned-FBI informant Custer (Tyler Chase) tried to get Fez to confess to drug baron Mouse’s murder while taping him.

However, Fez was made aware of Custer’s intentions, thanks to Faye, who pretended to smash a glass so she could tip him off. Before Fez could intervene, Ashtray jumped in and slit Custer’s throat.

Even with Fez insisting he would take the blame for Custer’s murder, Ashtray barricaded himself in the bathroom with guns and ammunition, as the police closed in.

After a dramatic shootout, Ashtray was shot dead in front of Fez.

However, in an interview with Variety, when asked whether there might be hope for Ashtray to be alive, Walton revealed that “there’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive”.

“Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray,” he said. “Ashtray is one bada** kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for season three.”

Fans are confused by Walton’s comment.

“This isn’t the Multiverse,” wrote one person, referring to a plot in Marvel’s superhero films where there are different realities.

Another fan wrote: “You were shot close range in the head pookie pie… there is no coming back.

“Please stop! Everyone knows the only way you can survive a gunshot wound, no matter where it’s at, is if the character plunges into deep f****** water! He’s dead. No coming back.”

Another fan asked: “What kind of sick [joke] is this?”

Some fans are also predicting that the showrunners will have “a funeral episode” like they did for Rue’s (Zendaya) dad.

As soon as Euphoria’s last episode aired, “RIP Ashtray” was trending on social media.

The show has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Read more about what happened in the latest episode here .