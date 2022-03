Margie Morgan was recently scammed out of $2,000 in a scheme involving Zelle digital payments and a woman who posed as a representative of Wells Fargo. Morgan, a food entrepreneur in Edina, Minnesota, fell victim to the scam because it was a new form of phishing, the practice of sending fraudulent communications that look real. It began as a text message to Morgan’s phone that appeared to be from Wells Fargo, but ultimately wasn’t.

EDINA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO