ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Desmond Ridder on why he should be the 1st QB selected in the 2022 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEPwz_0eS3qKJ100

The 2022 NFL draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut leader atop the quarterback group, which gives all of this year’s top passers the opportunity to state their case as the best of the bunch.

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is among them, after helping the Bearcats become the first Group of 5 team to crash the College Football Playoff.

Watch the video above to see why Ridder thinks he should be the first quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat McAfee disputes reported contract for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers, but the details of his new contract with the team aren’t yet known with full certainty. While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Packers and Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal, Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show” – a friend of Rodgers’ who reported his return to Green Bay – is disputing the numbers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#All Of This#Sat#The Bunch#American Football#Gobearcatsfb#Desmondridder#Nfldraft
The Spun

Patriots Releasing Veteran Starter: NFL World Reacts

Teams around the NFL are making moves to shed salary cap space before the new league year. In one of those moves, the New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy today. By cutting Van Noy, the Patriots save just shy of $5 million in cap space. Van Noy is...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy tweeted after Aaron Rodgers made his decision

Aaron Rodgers made his decision on Tuesday, opting to stay with the Green Bay Packers (with a massive contract extension) instead of retiring or asking for a trade. Had the four-time NFL MVP asked for a trade, the Denver Broncos were believed to be his most likely destination. When Rodgers chose to remain with the Packers instead of join the Broncos, there were plenty of notable reactions on Twitter — including one from a Denver player.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers' Kevin Colbert has one last chance to select tackle in 1st round of NFL Draft

With his time as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager winding down, Kevin Colbert has one last chance to fill a missing piece on his first-round draft pick resume. In the 22 drafts he has run, Colbert has submitted a card in the first round 21 times, with 2020 being the exception. He has drafted three prospects apiece at outside and inside linebacker, two at running back, wide receiver, safety, guard and defensive end, and one each at nose tackle, center, cornerback, tight end and quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 free agent guards the Texans should consider

The Houston Texans have many needs to consider as they upgrade their roster for the 2022 season. New offensive line coach George Warhop seeks to get the Texans’ yards per carry up. Houston generated 3.4 yards per carry last season, the lowest in the NFL. “The one thing that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy