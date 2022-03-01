Bad Bunny Unveils His adidas Response CL in Yellow

Following up on the Air Force 1 Mid “Paris,” Nike has now introduced a new iteration of its Air Max Plus dubbed “France.”. The silhouette arrives with basketball net graphics printed across the upper, which is accompanied by black caging details throughout. Leather overlays add to the tonal look on the heel and above the midsole, while reflective 3M accents add to the technical feel. From a bird’s eye view, the sneaker’s tongues reveal “9” and “3” numerals, referencing the year in which the French National Basketball Team played against the Nike All-Stars. The design is, of course, rounded out with the French flag on the tongue.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO