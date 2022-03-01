Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade

Nearly 500,000 people in Sydney and its adjoining areas have either been told to evacuate or been sent warnings about torrential rains that have lashed Australia’s east coast, killing at least 14 in neighbouring Queensland state, that has faced one of the worst flood situations in recent times.An incessant, week-long downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs in the country’s most populous city, forcing authorities to issue a “severe weather warning” that was later called off on Thursday.The downpour has been described as a “once-in-a-century event” for the country and its worst disaster to hit in over a decade.The country’s...
Comments / 0