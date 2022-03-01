ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sembly AI Raises a Seed Round Led By MI-GSO | PCUBED, an ALTEN Group Company, and Announces a Strategic Partnership

Cover picture for the articleSembly AI continues to consolidate its position as provider of best-in-class conversation analytics for enterprise operations and technology teams through a new strategic partnership with MI-GSO | PCUBED, a world-class Project Management and PMO consultancy. The innovative partnership includes an investment in Sembly AI as well as a synergistic collaboration combining...

Entrepreneur

CertifyMe Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Round Led By Callapina Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CertifyMe on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised to expand CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and HRtech.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Amber Group Raises $200M in Series B+ Funding Round Led by Temasek, Valuation at $3B

Amber Group closed its Series B funding round last year with $100 million, thereby making the B+ funding round its largest investment. Amber Group, a crypto platform, has raised $200 million in a Series B+ funding round led by Temasek at a $3 billion valuation. Investors in the just concluded funding round include Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Tiger Global Management, True Arrow Partners, and Coinbase Ventures.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Fundfina Raises $1.3 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fundfina, a B2B2B embedded financing platform for enterprises and MSMEs, has raised $1.3 million in its Seed round. The round saw participation from LetsVenture AIF Syndicate led by Pratekk Agarwaal, Prolific Investor and former CBO BharatPe, Telama Investment, NAFA Capital,...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Web3 Creator Company DNABlock Raises $7M in Second Seed Funding Round

DNABlock, a company specializing in tools for Web3 creators, has raised $7 million in a second seed funding round led by Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs. The funding round comes after DNABlock raised $1.2 million in September for its 3D avatar technology, called “Replikant,” that allows creators to design and mint NFTs of realistic avatars. As part of the latest funding round, Scott Broock, formerly a VR executive at YouTube and the evp of digital strategy at the NBCUniversal-owned animation studio Illumination (Despicable Me, Sing) has joined DNABlock as a chief strategy officer. DNABlock will also launch a...
ECONOMY
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cantrell & Morgan announces strategic partnership with X Team Retail Advisors

Jacksonville-based Cantrell & Morgan Inc. and X Team Retail Advisors announced a strategic partnership and alliance adding North Florida to the X Team national platform. Co-CEO Chris Morgan said in a Feb. 24 news release that Cantrell & Morgan is joining more than 350 retail real estate specialists in more than 40 markets across the U.S.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

BetMGM and SportsGrid Announce Strategic Partnership

BetMGM and SportsGrid Announce Strategic Partnership. Sports betting leader teams with nation’s first 24-hour sports wagering streaming network. Jersey City, NJ â February 17, 2022 â BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour sports wagering streaming network, announced today a strategic partnership concentrating on integrating BetMGM content across SportsGrid’s original, live programming. The content will be supported by television and social media advertising.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Droga5 Expands, Opens New Office in São Paulo, Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the expansion of Droga5 — part of Accenture Interactive — into Brazil in response to market and client demand for its signature creativity, brand thinking and proven ability to lead brands into the future. This press release features...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

CesiumAstro Secures $60 Million in Funding From Airbus Ventures and Others

(Reuters) - CesiumAstro Inc, a startup that builds hardware and software for aerospace communications, said on Wednesday it has raised $60 million in funding from investors including Airbus Ventures and Kleiner Perkins. Part of the funding will be used to further develop its own low-orbit satellites, said CesiumAstro founder and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Verizon Business Adds VMware to Global Managed SD-WAN Service Portfolio

Verizon Business recently announced the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service. This new solution, built for cloud-ready global enterprises, bolsters Verizon’s partner ecosystem in delivering managed SD WAN services as part of its Network...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Macmerise Celfie Design Raises $1 Million In A Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others. Funds will be utilized to improve tech infrastructure, on-board more brands and celebrities to launch the merchandise, to reach a wider audience, and develop new innovative products.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How to Get Into a Startup Accelerator and Secure Series A Funding

The main idea behind the study of complex systems is the modelling of systems by modelling their individuals parts. This idea comes in contrast to the standard mathematical modelling, that focuses on higher level behaviours of a system. ABM’s can model non-linear and chaotic behaviours of systems, which are very difficult to capture with other types of models. The most notable example is the assumption of rationality, which has been much disputed after the financial meltdown of 2008. Tokenomics is a relatively new field, but there are no standard rules as how to set up a token economy and what to expect in terms of usage.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Rakuten Symphony acquires Kubernetes platform Robin.io

When it first launched, Robin.io mostly focused on storage solutions, but it has since expanded beyond that to offer a more fully featured Kubernetes platform. Its marketing always emphasized large telco operators, with solutions for automating 5G services applications on Kubernetes and orchestrating private 5G and LTE deployments, for example. Rakuten Symphony, meanwhile, focuses on exactly these kinds of cloud-native open infrastructure deployments and services. It surely also helped that Robin.io owns 70 patents and counts numerous Fortune 1000 enterprises around the globe among its customers. Sounds like a match made in telco heaven.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

India-Based Zetwerk Secures Added $30M From Liquidity Group As Valuation Nears $3B

Founded in 2018, India-based Zetwerk, a business-to-business market for manufacturing, secured an additional $30 million infusion from Liquidity Group’s new Mars Unicorn fund. What Happened: About six months after raising $30 million in non-dilutive growth funding from Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s (NYSE:...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Partners with A5G Networks for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities

Vodafone Idea (VI) announced that it is partnering with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry4.0 and smart cities in the digital era. Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.
BUSINESS

