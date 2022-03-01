City of North Port is Requesting Proposals for RFP No. 2022-20 Professional Architectural and Engineering Services for Public Services Facility Phase II Design Criteria Development
RFP NO. 2022-20 PROFESSIONAL ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR PUBLIC SERVICES FACILITY. It is the intent of the City of North Port to request proposals from experienced and qualified firms for professional architectural and engineering services for review of the existing space needs analysis and development of the design criteria for...www.cityofnorthport.com
