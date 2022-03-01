ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comscore CEO Bill Livek Announces Intention to Retire and Transition to Non-Executive Vice Chairman Role After a Successor is Identified

By PRNewswire
Cover picture for the articleWill Serve as Non-Executive Vice Chair Through 2024 Term. Company Has Engaged Spencer Stuart to Assist with CEO Search. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced that following an extraordinary career over four decades in media measurement, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chairman Bill...

