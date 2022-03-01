ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Software Has Been Named as a Strong Performer in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customers: Multiexperience Development Platforms

Cover picture for the articleNeptune Software, a global leader in low-code, rapid application development platforms, announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Multiexperience Development Platforms [MXDP]. According to Gartner®, “The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT...

TechRadar

Microsoft Defender now offers protection across Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

Microsoft has announced it is extending the protections afforded by its Defender for Cloud security platform to include workloads running in Google Cloud environments. In addition to existing support for AWS and Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender for Cloud will now offer native support for Google’s platform too, including “out-of-the-box” recommendations to help companies protect critical workloads from cybersecurity threats.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Adobe: Strong Buy For This Software Leader

Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which makes up 83.79% of Digital Media segment revenues, is one of the most recognized and in-demand software in the market. In this analysis, we analyzed Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) Digital Media segment which consists of its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses. We expect its Creative Cloud’s growth to continue, given its position as one of the most well-recognized creative softwares in the industry, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of software applications against competitors. Moreover, we expect its dominance in the PDF market with a first-mover advantage and effectively leveraging it to grow its massive user base to provide opportunities for growth through value-added feature subscriptions. Lastly, we determined that the company has a highly scalable business model, and we expect its revenue growth to continue outpacing its SG&A and R&D expense growth due to its solid branding and industry recognition, providing ample room for margin expansion.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Verizon Business Adds VMware to Global Managed SD-WAN Service Portfolio

Verizon Business recently announced the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service. This new solution, built for cloud-ready global enterprises, bolsters Verizon’s partner ecosystem in delivering managed SD WAN services as part of its Network...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The future of work: development tooling and Covid-19

The Guardian offices in London and Manchester were closed to the majority of staff at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. For the Product and Engineering department as well as the wider company, this meant a rapid change in the way we worked: from the majority of colleagues working a regular week in our King’s Cross headquarters to remote working at scale. Several digital tools proved vital for us …
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Partners with A5G Networks for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities

Vodafone Idea (VI) announced that it is partnering with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry4.0 and smart cities in the digital era. Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.
BUSINESS
Technology
Computers
Software
Hackernoon

Blockchain Technology Will Unleash The Power of IoT - And We're Ready to Prove it

The Radom Network created a platform to solve some of the challenges holding back development in the internet of things (IoT) sector. The platform streamlines IoT security management to simplify leased access to data APIs, message queues, and connections to IoT devices. It's built using a PoS blockchain model, new nodes can participate in it by indexing configuration data and relaying it to the devices and servers that need it on-demand. By using our network as a management hub, businesses can lease out access to parts — or all — of their IoT networks to third parties.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Nokia Deploys 5G Edge Slicing Solution in Live Network for Cellcom and Telia

Nokia has announced the world’s first deployment of 5G Edge Slicing on a live commercial network with mobile operators, Cellcom and Telia. Nokia’s innovative Edge Slicing solution allows operators to offer their enterprise customers next-generation, secure, reliable, and high-performing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services over commercial 4G and 5G networks. Once launched, both companies will be able to offer new services to their customers - driving new revenue opportunities - as well as partner with cloud application and infrastructure service providers. Nokia’s solution is available now for its global customer base.
SOFTWARE
ForConstructionPros.com

No-Code Software Leader Quickbase Launches Pre-Built Solutions for Construction

Boston-based Quickbase, which offers software enabling companies managing complex projects to rapidly create software solutions, announced today a collection of pre-built applications for the construction industry. While Quickbase’s primary business model is to provide tools for companies to use a no-code environment to create their own software-enabled workflows, construction companies...
LORAIN, OH
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO Opens Up vRAN Verification Facility to Global MNOs

NTT DOCOMO announced that it has begun allowing overseas mobile operators to access its Shared Open Lab environment, located in DOCOMO's R&D Center in Yokosuka, Japan, to verify their virtualized radio access networks (vRAN), effective immediately. The lab is one of the initiatives of the New window5G Open RAN Ecosystem...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Cloud security in 2022: A business guide to essential tools and best practices

Cloud computing services have become a vital tool for most businesses. It's a trend that has accelerated in recent years, with cloud-based services such as Zoom, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace and many others becoming the collaboration and productivity tools of choice for teams working remotely. While cloud quickly became...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Everything you Need to Know About the CompTIA Security+ SY0-601 Certification

The CompTIA Security+ SY0-601 certification Dumps PDF is designed to provide IT professionals with the knowledge required to install, configure, manage, and troubleshoot security systems. The exam validates that the winning candidate does have the understanding and skills needed to analyze the security infrastructure of a corporate environment and deploy relevant security solutions. This test covers the monitoring and security of hybrid settings and compliance with all applicable laws and standards. It covers the basics of computer security and gives you tools needed to assess your organization's security posture and make recommendations for improvement.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Customer Success: A Recipe for Business Ethics?

Customer success is about creating advocates and driving success for everyone involved. It's not just a fancy name for customer service, it's an essential part of business that has ethics, community, collaboration, excellence, open-mindedness and an ongoing relationship at its core. Companies that neglect customer success, have committed to abject mediocrity. Asking the right questions is key to improving customer success and part of a well-developed UX journey. Companies can leverage a simple 4 step process and technology to get the best results.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Gen Z to CEOs: help us help you close the digital divide

People often think of the digital divide as just about broadband access, but it is also about understanding the needs and tech literacy levels across roughly six generations. As a Gen Z teenager, it's frustrating to know the potential of a tech product and still see people in my community struggling. If we just were given a voice, we could help companies develop products and apps that better serve the needs of our communities, our country and our world.
SMALL BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Gary McGaghey Talks Successful Private Equity Integration

Four principles and five practices that CFOs can follow to get maximum value from their integrations. Lots of private equity companies use add-ons to scale portfolio companies. And one strategy that’s gaining traction for the companies that are pursuing add-ons is the “buy and build” strategy. This strategy involves creating platforms and pursuing add-on acquisitions to grow and scale rapidly. In 2004, add-on transactions made up approximately 43% of private equity companies’ deal volume. By the end of 2020, this share had risen to approximately 71%. [CM1]
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.
BUSINESS

