Neptune Software Has Been Named as a Strong Performer in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customers: Multiexperience Development Platforms

Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which makes up 83.79% of Digital Media segment revenues, is one of the most recognized and in-demand software in the market. In this analysis, we analyzed Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) Digital Media segment which consists of its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses. We expect its Creative Cloud’s growth to continue, given its position as one of the most well-recognized creative softwares in the industry, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of software applications against competitors. Moreover, we expect its dominance in the PDF market with a first-mover advantage and effectively leveraging it to grow its massive user base to provide opportunities for growth through value-added feature subscriptions. Lastly, we determined that the company has a highly scalable business model, and we expect its revenue growth to continue outpacing its SG&A and R&D expense growth due to its solid branding and industry recognition, providing ample room for margin expansion.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO