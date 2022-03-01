ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catapult Advances MatchTracker Capability with Vector Integration, Empowering Teams at All Levels with an All-in-One Video and Data Analytics Platform

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in a single platform, athletes and teams can contextualize performance data with video, creating increased efficiencies, significant time saving and optimizing decision making. Catapult, the global leader in sports technology solutions for professional athletes and teams, announced the coming together of two of its most...

#Data Management#Vector#Catapult#Data Analytics#Performance Management#Matchtracker#Nashville Sc#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Cmo
