FARGO — Elias, Bennett and Zane have captured the heart of their mom Amy Fossum. Fossum and her identical triplets, who are now six months old, had a rocky start to life. "They are all three here, and they are thriving, and they are doing great and it's just, just a miracle that they're alive," Fossum said.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO