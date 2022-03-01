ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sandler Strengthens Leadership Team With Head Of Global Brand & Marketing And New Roles For Existing Leaders

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandler is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri Martinek to the corporate team as well as new roles for Lisa Ellis, Damon Jones, and Bill Bartlett. Marketing Technology News: Sembly AI Raises a Seed Round Led By MI-GSO | PCUBED, an ALTEN Group Company, and Announces a…. Martinek...

bizjournals

Wayfair adds to tech leadership team under new CTO

Wayfair Inc. has added a new chief science officer and VP as Fiona Tan prepares to take over as chief technology officer of the direct-to-consumer retailer March 1. Niraj Nagrani will serve as VP of global supplier marketplace, pricing, catalog and merchandising technologies while Ashwin Rao has been appointed chief science officer. Both will report to Tan.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Locomation expands senior leadership team with new hires to safety and quality teams

Locomation announced appointments for two new senior leadership roles within the Pittsburgh-based autonomous trucking startup company. The latest additions to the company's leadership team follows last month's promotion of Steve Kenner to take on Locomation's chief product and safety officer role. Now, industry veterans Michelle Chaka and Ro Stoltzfoos join...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Cargill hires two execs for C-level roles, promotes two others to leadership team

Cargill Inc. on Monday named four people, including a former high-level manager at Target Corp., to its executive leadership team. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness giant said it hired Stephanie Lundquist as its new chief human resources officer and a member of its executive team. Lundquist succeeds Myriam Beatove, who had been in the role since 2009.
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Leadership Roles Underscore Firms' Focus on People

Corporate attorney Kelly F. O’Donnell has been elected as a member of Pullman & Comley. Odonnell’s practice includes mergers and acquisitions, corporate formation, contract review and negotiation, intellectual property, succession and tax planning. She works with businesses and startups of all sizes, including hospitals and other providers on risk management issues.
BUSINESS
Lisa Ellis
Damon Jones
Seeking Alpha

Chubb Is A Global Leader In An Industry Poised To Outperform The Market

Insurance is a highly fragmented, competitive commodities-like market, whose unique characteristics allow many players to earn economic profits. Chubb Limited (CB) is one of the world's great insurance brands. The insurer has consistently earned underwriting profits, while also driving its expense ratios down in an industry where price is the key differentiator between otherwise undifferentiated products. The company has prudently allocated capital, and returned cash to shareholders, increasing dividends in each of the last 28 years. Although undervalued, the insurance sector could be set to outperform the broader market, making this an important chance to buy a global leader.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp’s New Policy Head on Government’s Role in ‘Green Legislation’

Click here to read the full article. Seth Levey will “drive impact” by encouraging the widespread adoption of circular fashion business models with an emphasis on reuse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesHow Much Will Consumers Pay for Used Allbirds?Meet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like FirsthandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION

