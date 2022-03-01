AstraZeneca inks $760 mln deal with Swiss firm Neurimmune for antibody drug

* Rouble hits low of 118 dollar * Oil prices trim some gains after hitting near-decade highs * Brazilian real, Colombian peso lead Latam FX gains * Argentina seals $45 billion deal with IMF (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a fresh record low after downgrades to Russian sovereign bonds on Thursday, then regained some ground in late trade, while elevated commodity prices lifted resource-rich Latin America's currencies. Oil prices edged back a little on the possibility of a nuclear deal between United States and Iran increasing supply, but they were still at near-decade highs. Crude exporter Colombia's peso jumped 2% to hit near five-month highs, while Mexico's peso cut session losses to trade flat. "Surging commodity prices are helping to provide support to some EM currencies in what is otherwise a risk-off environment that should be putting them under pressure," William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, said. "The recent surge in oil prices means that Colombia's twin current account and budget deficits are unlikely to be a major concern over the next couple of quarters," Capital Economics' EM economist Nikhil Sanghani said. But soaring energy prices also fanned inflation fears globally, especially for importers such as Turkey, India, Philippines among others. Brazil's real rallied 1.6%, supported also by a rally in base metals including copper, over fears that biting Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could hit supply. Iron ore surged on hopes of improved China demand. Meanwhile, Argentina sealed a $45-billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. Following year-long talks, a preliminary deal last month had sent the country's assets soaring. The Merval stock index erased session losses of up to 2% to gain 1.3%. The deal, which will roll over a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilizing its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves. ROUBLE TROUBLE Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, questioning its ability to service debt as Western sanctions wreak havoc on its financial system. The rouble hit a record low of 118 against the dollar in both offshore and onshore markets before cutting some losses, though it was still trading above 100. It has lost nearly a third of its value since Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" on Ukraine a week ago. "With the government having imposed tight capital controls, we suspect (the rouble) will stabilize at 100-110/$, but so much depends on the war in Ukraine and whether sanctions are extended," said Capital Economics' Jackson. Equity index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI on Wednesday said they are removing Russian equities from all their indexes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1171.31 0.25 MSCI LatAm 2467.06 2.97 Brazil Bovespa 115435.03 0.23 Mexico IPC 53632.30 0.62 Chile IPSA 4571.80 1.88 Argentina MerVal 91414.27 1.291 Colombia COLCAP 1535.80 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0277 1.60 Mexico peso 20.6453 -0.25 Chile peso 795.3 1.32 Colombia peso 3755.45 2.09 Peru sol 3.729 0.54 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

