ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca inks $760 mln deal with Swiss firm Neurimmune for antibody drug

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

March 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday it had agreed with Swiss biotechnology firm Neurimmune to develop an antibody-based therapy for a rare, underdiagnosed condition that can lead to heart failure in a deal valued up to $760 million.

AstraZeneca’s rare diseases unit Alexion and Neurimmune will work on evaluating NI006, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Roche, AstraZeneca to settle patent lawsuit over rare drug Ultomiris - Fierce Pharma

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is closing a patent infringement suit against AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) related to the rare disease medicine Ultomiris, Fierce Pharma reported. AstraZeneca had inherited the rare disease drug Ultomiris after acquiring Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Roche’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) (OTCPK:CHGCY) and Alexion signed an agreement to end a 2018 Delaware lawsuit, claiming...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Mln#Biotechnology#Antibody#Swiss#Alexion#Ni006
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Wins Bid to Quash HHS’s Drug Discount Demand

The Health and Human Services Department violated procedural rules in demanding that. provide steeply-discounted medicines through a government program embroiled in litigation, a federal judge ruled. The Wednesday decision is the latest turn in an ongoing saga between drugmakers and the Biden and Trump administrations over a discount program geared...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Brazil energy company Energisa acquires Gemini in $159 mln deal

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Energisa Transmissao de Energia SA (ENGI11.SA)said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire power transmission company Gemini Energy SA in a deal worth around 822 million reais ($158.94 million). According to a securities filing, Energisa will acquire all 2,330,105,717 shares in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Biology
Reuters

Venture capital firm Accel launches $650 mln India, Southeast Asia fund

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Global venture capital firm Accel has launched a $650 million fund for Indian and Southeast Asian startups, underscoring the large pool of capital being deployed by funds as they chase high-growth companies in developing markets. "We believe our insights from the Indian market and the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Zai Lab's repotrectinib for lung cancer subtype gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treating patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The designation was backed by initial data...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

AstraZeneca-Sanofi's antibody for RSV protection in infants gets EU accelerated assessment

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Feb. 17 that the European Medicines Agency accepted its application for nirsevimab under an accelerated assessment for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) in all infants through their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season. The British drugmaker is developing nirsevimab in collaboration with Sanofi...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AstraZeneca to pay $30M upfront to license rare heart condition drug from Neurimmune

AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion will pay $30M upfront in an exclusive licensing agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, to treat a rare condition that causes heart failure. NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody, is currently in a phase 1b development to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), an underdiagnosed, systemic condition that leads to progressive heart failure.
HEALTH
Reuters

Evergrande sells four projects to state-owned firms for $337 mln

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Friday it sold stakes and "right to debt" in four developments to two state-owned trust firms for 2.13 billion yuan ($337.35 million), in a move to ensure their construction goes ahead as well as delivery of its other projects.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canadian minister opposes Rogers' deal to buy Shaw

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, on Thursday opposed Rogers Communications Inc's buyout bid for Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) and said it was incompatible with the government's policies. "The wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government's policies for spectrum...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Adds Q1 revenue, background) March 3 (Reuters) - Chip company Broadcom Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients, and the ramp up in 5G technology. A recovery in enterprise spending and increased applications of cloud computing has benefited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues and oil prices fall from decade highs on revived supply hopes. The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 83.4-point discount to...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

I-Mab stock falls 8% despite FDA orphan drug status for TJ-CD4B for gastric cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to I-Mab's (IMAB -8.1%) TJ-CD4B to treat gastric cancer including cancer of gastroesophageal junction. TJ-CD4B is part of I-Mab's bispecific antibody pipeline. The therapy is currently undergoing phase 1 trials (NCT04900818) in the U.S. and China in patients with advanced solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma.
CANCER
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity boost for Latam FX; Rouble cuts some losses after new low

* Rouble hits low of 118 dollar * Oil prices trim some gains after hitting near-decade highs * Brazilian real, Colombian peso lead Latam FX gains * Argentina seals $45 billion deal with IMF (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a fresh record low after downgrades to Russian sovereign bonds on Thursday, then regained some ground in late trade, while elevated commodity prices lifted resource-rich Latin America's currencies. Oil prices edged back a little on the possibility of a nuclear deal between United States and Iran increasing supply, but they were still at near-decade highs. Crude exporter Colombia's peso jumped 2% to hit near five-month highs, while Mexico's peso cut session losses to trade flat. "Surging commodity prices are helping to provide support to some EM currencies in what is otherwise a risk-off environment that should be putting them under pressure," William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, said. "The recent surge in oil prices means that Colombia's twin current account and budget deficits are unlikely to be a major concern over the next couple of quarters," Capital Economics' EM economist Nikhil Sanghani said. But soaring energy prices also fanned inflation fears globally, especially for importers such as Turkey, India, Philippines among others. Brazil's real rallied 1.6%, supported also by a rally in base metals including copper, over fears that biting Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could hit supply. Iron ore surged on hopes of improved China demand. Meanwhile, Argentina sealed a $45-billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. Following year-long talks, a preliminary deal last month had sent the country's assets soaring. The Merval stock index erased session losses of up to 2% to gain 1.3%. The deal, which will roll over a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilizing its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves. ROUBLE TROUBLE Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, questioning its ability to service debt as Western sanctions wreak havoc on its financial system. The rouble hit a record low of 118 against the dollar in both offshore and onshore markets before cutting some losses, though it was still trading above 100. It has lost nearly a third of its value since Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" on Ukraine a week ago. "With the government having imposed tight capital controls, we suspect (the rouble) will stabilize at 100-110/$, but so much depends on the war in Ukraine and whether sanctions are extended," said Capital Economics' Jackson. Equity index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI on Wednesday said they are removing Russian equities from all their indexes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1171.31 0.25 MSCI LatAm 2467.06 2.97 Brazil Bovespa 115435.03 0.23 Mexico IPC 53632.30 0.62 Chile IPSA 4571.80 1.88 Argentina MerVal 91414.27 1.291 Colombia COLCAP 1535.80 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0277 1.60 Mexico peso 20.6453 -0.25 Chile peso 795.3 1.32 Colombia peso 3755.45 2.09 Peru sol 3.729 0.54 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy