Valanciunas accumulated 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-95 win over the Kings. Valanciunas recorded his fourth straight double-double, and the big man has been a nightly 10-point, 10-rebound threat every time he steps on the hardwood. He's scored at least 15 points in all but two games since the beginning of February, and he's averaging 16.8 points with 10.5 rebounds per game over his last 12 appearances across that span.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO