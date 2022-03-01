ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts solid stat line Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

DiVincenzo logged 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 131-110 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Richaun Holmes: Set to play Monday

Coach Alvin Gentry said he expects Holmes (back) to be available for Monday's game at Oklahoma City, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Holmes is officially questionable for Monday's contest, but it appears he'll be able to retake the court for Sacramento after missing the previous two games with back soreness. The 28-year-old should come off the bench to serve as the backup center to starter Domantas Sabonis.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet Monday

Adebayo accumulated 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the Bulls. Adebayo continues to play at a high level and keeps making an impact on both ends of the court on a regular basis. The star big man was also consistent on offense, scoring at least 15 points in every single game in February. He enjoyed his best month of the season in February, averaging 22.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Pours in 29 points Monday

Fox recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-110 victory over Oklahoma City. Fox led Sacramento in scoring in the victory, though he struggled from the charity stripe and converted only one three-pointer. The point guard also tied his season high with 10 dimes, marking the second consecutive game in which he has reached that mark. Fox's assist numbers have been up since Tyrese Haliburton was traded to Indiana -- the former is averaging 6.7 dimes in six contests over that stretch as opposed to 5.1 assists per game prior to the trade. He has also scored at least 20 points in each of his past eight contests, making Fox a strong fantasy contributor after a relatively slow start to the campaign.
NBA
Person
Donte Divincenzo
CBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Another solid all-around line

Brown produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 133-97 loss to the Raptors. Brown has been an under-the-radar fantasy asset over the past three weeks while the Nets have been without Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (conditioning/back) for that entire stretch and Kyrie Irving for a good portion of it. In seven games since entering the starting five, Brown has received no fewer than 24 minutes each time out while averaging 13.3 points (on 50.8 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 triples per contest. Brown should again be in store for an expanded role in Tuesday's rematch with the Raptors, though he could see a downturn in his opportunities as soon as Thursday's game against the Heat, when Durant could be ready to put an end to his extended absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Andreas Athanasiou: Unavailable Monday

Athanasiou (undisclosed) will not play against Boston on Monday, per the NHL's media site. Athanasiou suffered an injury Saturday against the Islanders and is clearly still feeling the effects. Until another update is available, he'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Dallas. The 27-year-old has nine points in 19 appearances this season.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
#Fg
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Durzi: Posts power-play assist

Durzi notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars. Durzi set up Arthur Kaliyev's second goal of the game at 13:17 of the second period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Durzi, who has mustered just five assists in his last 18 games. The rookie defenseman has 15 points (eight on the power play), 57 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 25 PIM in 37 appearances overall. Given his inconsistency lately, his fantasy value is likely to be limited to deeper formats.
NHL
numberfire.com

Richaun Holmes (back) expected to play Monday for Kings

Sacramento Kings power forward Richaun Holmes (back) is expected to play on Monday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, per head coach Alvin Gentry. "I think he is. We'll see," Gentry said in regards to Holmes' availability. Holmes was absent for the Kings' first two games out of the break, but his playing time will likely limited as long as Domantas Sabonis is healthy.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Near triple-double in win

Brogdon contributed 31 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 overtime victory over Orlando. Brogdon returned to action after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set Monday to manage his Achilles injury. He...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Wednesday

Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to the league's health and safety protocols, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Booker was a late addition to the Suns' injury report, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the court after landing in the league's COVID-19 protocols. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 37 with 10 dimes

Mitchell posted 37 points (13-27 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 overtime victory over Houston. Mitchell's 37 points matched his best total since the calendar flipped to 2022, though he also shot uncharacteristically poor at the free-throw line and committed six turnovers, his most since Dec. 5. He'll be looking to clear the 30-point mark for the fifth time in six games when the Jazz return to action Friday in New Orleans.
NBA

