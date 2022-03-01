ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Invests In Blockchain Intelligence Firm TRM Consulting

By Anjali Kochhar
 7 days ago
Global investment bank JPMorgan has invested in blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs, which helps cryptocurrency organizations and regulators detect frauds and crimes. In a statement released Monday, Feb. 28, TRM Labs announced that JPMorgan joined the roster of major financial firms to invest in its crypto compliance and risk...

