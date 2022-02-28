ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé and Young Thug among Black celebs bringing awareness to unfair treatment at Ukraine’s border

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé and Young Thug are among the list of stars who have recently spoken out about the discrimination against Africans attempting to flee Ukraine from war. Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, shared an Instagram story on Sunday, offering his help to “get Africans out of...

Rapper Young Thug Offers Help To Africans Stranded In Ukraine Amidst The Current Violent Conflict In Eastern Europe

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing enormous concern throughout the world, as clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops intensify, leaving hundreds of dead and thousands of wounded and refugees. More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR. Among the refugees are African students, who are trying to leave the country, but face problems leaving Ukraine, according to a Reuters report. This desperate situation of African students who are in the middle of the conflict caught the attention of rapper Young Thug who, through Instagram posts, is volunteering to help these Africans get out of Ukraine as soon as possible.
Young Thug Offers Aid To African Students Stranded In Ukraine

Young Thug is pushing towards helping African immigrants who've been stranded in Ukraine and prevented from fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. Per Business Insider and multiple first-hand accounts shared across social media, the Ukrainian authorities have enforced a "Ukrainians First" policy which has prevented Black people in the country from being able to cross the border to Poland.
Young Thug Calls on ‘My Rap Brothers’ to Help Africans ‘Get Out of Ukraine’ Amid Discrimination at Border

Young Thug is offering his help to those impacted by the violent conflict in Ukraine. In a new Instagram Stories post, Thugger volunteered his assistance to get people from the African continent out of Ukraine safely. Thousands of African students are stranded in the country, and reports have emerged of Africans being kept off buses and trains emerge amid Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recent decision to invade for a “special military operation.”
Person
Young Thug
