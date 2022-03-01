ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Fiona: I love my new partner but he doesn’t want to be a step-dad

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dnp2J_0eS3iLu400

The problem…

“I was in a toxic marriage for 23 years, and altogether was with my abusive husband for 27 years. I ended the marriage by having an affair with a man I fell in love with, and then left to start a new life.

“I had three children from the marriage, who are now 25, 23 and 16. The older two are married and my oldest son has two children of his own. My partner has two children (14 and 19) who he supports and who both live with their (separate) mothers.

“My partner and I lived with my eldest son for a year, but with pressure at his family home, we got our own place in July last year. Due to my ex’s situation, my younger son had to move in with us before Christmas and it’s been very difficult, as he’s used to having too much freedom. As a result, he and my partner are having issues – so much so that my partner doesn’t want my son here.

“My ex doesn’t give any support financially, even though I was only asking for a small sum for expenses, and my partner feels guilty that he now has no room for his daughter to visit. We could work towards affording a bigger place, but the reality is my partner doesn’t want the responsibility of being a step-dad. I guess he feels this is not his child, so it’s not his problem.

“My partner is an alcoholic and he’s recently lost his job. He’s been out of work for two weeks and I’ve been by his side encouraging him, as he some really good job prospects. I love my son and I love my man; I’ve never felt so close with someone before, but how do I keep my relationship happy? He’s never lived full-time with a child before, so am I asking too much of him?

“How do you walk away when you’ve really found love with someone who is an amazing lover and friend? After being unloved for so many years, to find it and then have it all crashing down is devastating.”

Fiona says…

“Anyone who enters a relationship with someone who has children must realise that the children will inevitably have needs that come first. Much as you love your partner, you cannot abandon your son, especially as it seems this is what his father (your ex) has done. Devastating though it may be to walk away from this relationship, your son sounds to be in danger of going off the rails and needs some support and structure in his life. If your partner cannot cope with having your son around then, sadly, he’s the one who will have to go, not your son.

“Before you get to that stage though, family counselling might be helpful. Your son has been allowed a lot of freedom by his father to behave in ways your new partner doesn’t find acceptable. Whilst your son needs to learn boundaries and acceptable behaviour, your partner needs to learn that young people are bound to test the limits – it’s part of growing up. I’d encourage you to contact Relate (relate.org.uk) because whilst you may think of this as a service providing counselling support for couples, it also provides family counselling.

“It’s challenging for everyone to form a new family and getting counselling support may be what is needed to help everyone settle. Your son may well be playing up because he feels lost and unsettled by you and your ex-husband separating, so counselling might help him to express his anxieties. It can be hard to adapt, but that is what all three of you must do if your new relationship is to succeed.

“Finally, I am concerned to read that your partner is an alcoholic who has lost his job and has two children by two different women. Please be sure you go further into this relationship with your eyes wide open, and that he really is as great as you say.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to [email protected] for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Dear Fiona: I’m not sure I can be a step-mum

“I am going out with a man who has two children from a previous marriage. Because of his ex-wife’s problems, he has custody of the children, and so I’ve seen them quite a lot from early on in our relationship. We get on really well together, and I know (and understand) how important that is to my boyfriend. I’ve never had children of my own, so it’s novel for me and it’s been fun getting to know them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Voices: I’m blissfully happy with a man twice my age – no matter what anyone else thinks

In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

I’m not a perfect wife, and I never will be

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I can be an awful partner. I can be atrociously lacking in my relationship skills at times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Telegraph

My wife refuses to accept that we are getting a divorce – I'm running out of polite explanations

Our marriage broke down in an amicably weary way a couple of years ago but my wife seems happy to just drift on, leading largely separate lives in the same house. Our children are pretty much grown and flown – one has moved out properly and the other is at university most of the time – and don’t seem greatly concerned that their parents rarely exchange a word when the family is all together. They have their own friends and their own preoccupations and I think we can allow ourselves a little bit of pride that we got them to the brink of adulthood without too much in the way of trauma and conflict.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

This Man Didn't Go To His Sister’s Wedding After She Told His Wife To Stay At Home With Their Children

It seems most weddings don’t take place without at least a sprinkling of drama being thrown somewhere in the mix and another casualty of a family feud has logged onto Reddit to ask the internet if they’re the bad guy. In a new thread, a man told of how he’d opted not to attend his sister’s wedding after she told him his wife should stay home with their young children, so they didn’t steal the limelight from her on her big day. Yikes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to help despised daughter-in-law trapped in washing machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother despised her daughter-in-law. Their rivalry began shortly after the woman married my uncle. No matter what her daughter-in-law did, my grandmother's reaction ranged from critical to outright hostile.
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy