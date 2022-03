San Francisco, Oakland, and Fremont got some brand new bike lanes this month. And the contrasts in quality couldn’t be more stark. So much blood has been spilled over the years thanks to the unsafe conditions on the Embarcadero. And it seems as if safety improvements to the section in front of the ferry terminal has been in limbo since horses were the main mode of transportation. But finally, at long last, a two-way, “quick-build” protected bike lane is taking shape between Mission and Broadway. From SFMTA ‘s website:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO