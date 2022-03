The Queen City is in the running to host the Army-Navy game in 2027, the Charlotte Sports Foundation confirmed. “Being in consideration to host the Army-Navy game is exciting for Charlotte and the region,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “With the state’s military history and the city’s ability to host world-class events, we believe the Charlotte Sports Foundation has a compelling case to bring America’s Game to Charlotte.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO