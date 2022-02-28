Urban Decay Chill 24/7 Eyeshadow

So you’re ready to dip your toes into the whole wide world of eyeshadow — welcome! Eyeshadow is arguably the most transformative, and versatile, tool you can keep in your makeup kit. That said, there are literally thousands of eyeshadow palettes out there, with new ones being launched on what seems like a daily basis. So if you’re new to all this, what are the best eyeshadow palettes for beginners? If you’re a novice, you’ll want to start out with basic, complexion-complementing shades that can be worn on a daily basis; the best one for you will depend on your skin tone/undertone, but generally, cooler shades (like silver, mauve, and pale pink) work well on lighter skin tones, while warmer shades (like deep brown, gold, caramel, and bronze) look best on darker skin. While beginners may want to steer clear of neon-green and glittery fuchsia eyeshadows at first, there are some bolder shades that are easy to work with, like dark purple, forest green, Burgundy, and navy blue.

