Makeup

Urban Decay Chill 24/7 Eyeshadow

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Decay Chill is a very warm-toned, light beige with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $19.00 and contains 0.06 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of...

whowhatwear

If You Want to Fake a Brow Lamination for $24, Reach for This Makeup Brand

Ever since eyebrow laminations hit the scene, I’ve been coveting one. I love the fluffy, sculpted look that laminations give your brows. The only problem is that brow laminations are expensive, and you have to make regular appointments to keep up with them. Even so, I was ready to go for it and laminate my brows, but then I reached for one of my favorite makeup brands.
Elite Daily

The Best Eyeshadow Palettes For Beginners

So you’re ready to dip your toes into the whole wide world of eyeshadow — welcome! Eyeshadow is arguably the most transformative, and versatile, tool you can keep in your makeup kit. That said, there are literally thousands of eyeshadow palettes out there, with new ones being launched on what seems like a daily basis. So if you’re new to all this, what are the best eyeshadow palettes for beginners? If you’re a novice, you’ll want to start out with basic, complexion-complementing shades that can be worn on a daily basis; the best one for you will depend on your skin tone/undertone, but generally, cooler shades (like silver, mauve, and pale pink) work well on lighter skin tones, while warmer shades (like deep brown, gold, caramel, and bronze) look best on darker skin. While beginners may want to steer clear of neon-green and glittery fuchsia eyeshadows at first, there are some bolder shades that are easy to work with, like dark purple, forest green, Burgundy, and navy blue.
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Doubles Down on the Smudged Eyeshadow Look

It’s been a little over a week since the news broke that 2022’s most-tweeted about couple called it quits, meaning after weeks of feeling like “Cinderella” as Kanye West showered her with a “hotel suite full of clothes,” Julia Fox is back to dressing herself. So, on Thursday morning, when Fox woke up in Milan and got ready to head to Glenn Martens’ Diesel fall 2022 ready-to-wear show, she was left to her own devices (of course, assumedly, with the help of a stylist, glam team, and possibly even the input of Martens himself).
The Independent

12 best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and Clinique products that actually work

If you love a bargain, you know Aldi is the place to shop. Whether it’s your weekly groceries, garden furniture or pet essentials, the budget supermarket sells it all.It has also made a name for itself as an affordable beauty hotspot, with skincare and make-up products regularly being released in its Specialbuys section. Most are available on limited-edition deals that look remarkably similar to some of our cult-favourite creams, lotions and beauty staples.As you would expect, the prices are modest, but is it all gimmick? Or is there a bargain to be found that truly deserves a spot in your...
ABC 4

How to rock green eyeshadow

GTU Producer, Savvy Jardine, is back with a new makeup look perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Avoid the pinch and give green a try!. Savvy shared three ways you can wear green eyeshadow:. Green eyeliner or green mascara gives a subtle look that is good to try if you...
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore Raved About This Anti-Aging Serum for ‘Brightening and Tightening’ Skin

In the case of celebrities who regularly influence us to try out new beauty and skincare products, Drew Barrymore reigns supreme. From facial sprays and makeup highlighters to hair tools from her own brand, Flower Beauty, the star regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her latest and greatest beauty finds — and our own skincare routines are seriously better because of it.
Allure

Why the White Concealer Trend Might Be TikTok's Best Makeup Hack

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I was once again preparing to debunk yet another TikTok makeup trend. You know how it goes: every other day someone claims that they have a clever hack that will make your routine easier, and everyone rushes to test it out. This time around, users are blending white concealers on their undereye area to create an illuminating effect that goes further than just a highlighting concealer. The hack has been all over the site for a few weeks now, with many folks in awe at how flattering the end result looks.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
ETOnline.com

The 15 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now from Peach & Lily, Kosas, and More

As the seasons shift from winter to spring, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine before heading into warmer days, the best spring beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the best beauty deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sephora to open in Grapevine Mills

Sephora is coming to Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Ste. 210, Grapevine, later this year. Renovation and alteration of a 5,363-square-foot space for the beauty retailer will begin on June 13 and is expected to be completed on Sept. 12, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Sephora offers beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, body, fragrance, nail color and hair care products. No opening date was specified. A phone number is not yet available for this location. www.sephora.com.
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Lipstick Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Following

Lipstick is (and always will be) an effective statement piece for any outfit or look. While certain lip trends will come and go with different style eras, it’s hard to find anything more timeless, stylish and classic than a red lip. With that said, a great lip look can be worn at any age, and of course this includes anyone 40 and up! We spoke with professional makeup artists who give specific tips for aging beauties regarding lipstick— and one go-to trick you’ll want to memorize immediately. Read on for insight from beauty experts and professional MUA’s— Lindsay Kastuk, Rebecca Cody, Jen Cayle Gaum and Kerrin Jackson.
whowhatwear

I Always Get Compliments on My No-Makeup Makeup Look—19 Products I Swear By

We've all seen our favorite celebs touting their red carpet no-makeup makeup looks, and they look fresh and flawless. However, when I've given the same look a try, it's traditionally been a no-go. As a girl with a deeper skin tone and the hyperpigmentation to show for it, I always found my spots, as I like to call them, would peek through my complexion products. Not to mention my combination skin would look like a complete oil slick, as my makeup seemed to separate from my skin.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Get whiter teeth without a trip to the dentist

Getting whiter teeth is as easy as brushing your teeth with Power Swabs and bonus you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a visit to the dentist. Power Swabs works in just two easy steps. First step is the Stain Out Swab, that's what gets rid of the...
New York Post

The 22 best makeup organizers for beauty product storage in 2022

Spring cleaning goes beyond color coding your closet and throwing out the junk stuffed in your cabinets. It’s also about organizing the smallest parts of your life, such as your lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and gorgeous falsies. That’s why we scouted out the best makeup organizers available to shop now....
Allure

Here’s Why a Purple Shampoo Keeps Your Blonde Looking Its Best

Platinum, golden, ashy, icy. Those who live on the bright side of the hair-color spectrum are said to have more fun. That cliché remains debatable. But as a lifelong blonde myself, and one who gets highlights regularly these days, I can confirm it’s more work to keep my hair color looking fresh and glossy — and there is always routine maintenance.
