Hanna comes through late,CM boys basketball captures second ever district title

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just hours before Monday night’s District 6 Class 5A title game tipped when Central Mountain junior guard Jack Hanna was named to the PHAC’s first team. Later that night, Hanna proved why he was named as one of the conference’s top players during the Wildcats’ 53-52 nail-biting win over...

www.lockhaven.com

Shikellamy
Person
Jack Hanna
