Hanna comes through late,CM boys basketball captures second ever district title

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The senior-laden Crusaders have cruised into the WPIAL finals after a 66-34 win over No. 8 Rochester in the quarterfinals and 71-36 triumph over No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. … Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jaden Gales (17.1 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg) lead the Crusaders’ scoring. Among 10 seniors on the roster, Price (14), Gales (11) and guard Kai Spears (16) spearheaded the semifinal win. … Four starters returned from last year’s title team — Gales, Price, senior guard Jhamil Fife and junior guard Shea Champine. … Bishop Canevin played a challenging nonsection schedule that included wins over Belle Vernon and Greensburg Central Catholic, along with competitive losses to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Butler and Fox Chapel. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO