Urban Decay Turmeric 24/7 Eyeshadow

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Decay Turmeric is a very warm-toned, light-medium orange with a semi finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $19.00 and contains 0.06 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of...

PopSugar

Get Into a Tropical Groove With Green Eyeshadow

By now, you've probably caught on to the fact that greens are good for you — and not just in the food department. Green is a fun shade that can be bold, can be soft, and can also be just right when you're in the mood for some tropical vibes. That's exactly what we're all craving after months of freezing temperatures, so why not manifest a trip to the tropics with your eye makeup? Green eyeshadow is far more wearable than you'd think — from shimmery emerald to matte lime, here are some shadows and palettes fueling our green obsession.
Elite Daily

The Best Eyeshadow Palettes For Beginners

So you’re ready to dip your toes into the whole wide world of eyeshadow — welcome! Eyeshadow is arguably the most transformative, and versatile, tool you can keep in your makeup kit. That said, there are literally thousands of eyeshadow palettes out there, with new ones being launched on what seems like a daily basis. So if you’re new to all this, what are the best eyeshadow palettes for beginners? If you’re a novice, you’ll want to start out with basic, complexion-complementing shades that can be worn on a daily basis; the best one for you will depend on your skin tone/undertone, but generally, cooler shades (like silver, mauve, and pale pink) work well on lighter skin tones, while warmer shades (like deep brown, gold, caramel, and bronze) look best on darker skin. While beginners may want to steer clear of neon-green and glittery fuchsia eyeshadows at first, there are some bolder shades that are easy to work with, like dark purple, forest green, Burgundy, and navy blue.
ABC 4

How to rock green eyeshadow

GTU Producer, Savvy Jardine, is back with a new makeup look perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Avoid the pinch and give green a try!. Savvy shared three ways you can wear green eyeshadow:. Green eyeliner or green mascara gives a subtle look that is good to try if you...
