Transform your home with wonderful wood furniture

By By Katie Laughridge Tribune News Service
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

One thing I have learned on my design journey these past years is that there is most often no “right” answer when it comes to home decor. Sure, there are guidelines for color, scale, pattern mixing and more, and it is tempting to create a rule or norm for designing a home.

However, with each unique person comes a unique view of how to design the perfect space. Sometimes it’s the little things that count in your spaces, and sometimes bigger is better.

There are some people who like to show off their small treasures, and others who would rather put them out of sight and out of mind (and then there’s me, changing my mind on what I want monthly).

Luckily, there is no shortage of wooden furniture that offers the flexibility to create your own perfect space.

ADD INTEREST

I have a lot of favorites when it comes to wood furniture, probably because each piece is so distinctive. Wood furniture has its own personality that never fails to bring warmth into a room. It adds instant depth and interest to a home. I adore everything from natural stains to pops of color, lacquered finishes to distressed antique touches — it all just depends on the spaces that will become their homes.

LARGE CABINETS

Large cabinets and shelving are fantastic for all types of rooms from kitchens to bathrooms and dining rooms. There are plenty of ways to work big pieces into even the smallest of areas to elevate your style and storage without overwhelming your space. A traditional hutch always makes a big statement and is perfect for displaying your dishes in the dining area, but if you are looking for something a bit more open air, a tall and elegant bookshelf could do just the trick.

MAKE DISPLAYS

Display your coveted china for all to see and splash in some accessories for a display that elevates your room without taking up visual space. Bookshelves and hutches are a great addition to hold towels and baskets for bathrooms large enough to accommodate them, as well and create all the storage you need to keep from cluttering counters.

TUCK AWAY ITEMS

Or if you would prefer to keep your storage more of a secret, tall dressers are not just for the bedroom. A lean set of drawers makes for a beautiful storage unit in all spaces and leave a lovely top to decorate with goodies and art.

HOME & GARDEN
The Daily Sun

