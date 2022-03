The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO