OMAHA, Neb. — There is currently just one team that the UConn men’s basketball team has played four or more times in its history and never beaten. That team is Creighton. No team, not even Villanova, has been more of a kryptonite to UConn over its first two seasons back in the Big East. The Bluejays have won all four matchups over that span, virtually all of them close ones.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO