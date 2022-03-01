Sandstede to seek election to House District 7A

State Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing) has announced she will run for the newly created District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. A three-term legislator, Sandstede is vice chair of the House Education Finance Committee.

“It’s been an honor to serve in the House,” Sandstede said. “At the State Capitol, I have a reputation of speaking candidly and always standing up for our way of life. Northern Minnesota is my home, and it means everything to me.”

A lifelong resident of Hibbing, Sandstede is a music teacher at Rock Ridge in Virginia. She and her husband, Evan, a former educator, have three children and one grandchild.

Sandstede’s legislative record reflects her commitment to her communities, including bringing funding to Northern Minnesota schools, helping local units of government update wastewater treatment systems and expanding recreational trails for ATVs, biking, hiking, and snowmobiling for area residents to enjoy and to attract tourist dollars to the region.

“Even with this progress, our region continues to fight for good-paying jobs and a high quality of life. I refuse to let the political divide or rural and metro divide stand in the way of my service to my district,” Sandstede said. “My colleagues in the Legislature respect that my number one priority is the people I represent even if our views on issues differ.”

Sandstede said she looks forward to meeting residents of Dist. 7A and talking with them about how working together, they will build a bright future.

“I have the experience, relationships and determination to get results,” Sandstede said. “I will continue working to ensure Northern Minnesota’s voice is heard and our children, families and communities do not get left behind.”