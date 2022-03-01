ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Sandstede to seek election to House District 7A

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

State Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing) has announced she will run for the newly created District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. A three-term legislator, Sandstede is vice chair of the House Education Finance Committee.

“It’s been an honor to serve in the House,” Sandstede said. “At the State Capitol, I have a reputation of speaking candidly and always standing up for our way of life. Northern Minnesota is my home, and it means everything to me.”

A lifelong resident of Hibbing, Sandstede is a music teacher at Rock Ridge in Virginia. She and her husband, Evan, a former educator, have three children and one grandchild.

Sandstede’s legislative record reflects her commitment to her communities, including bringing funding to Northern Minnesota schools, helping local units of government update wastewater treatment systems and expanding recreational trails for ATVs, biking, hiking, and snowmobiling for area residents to enjoy and to attract tourist dollars to the region.

“Even with this progress, our region continues to fight for good-paying jobs and a high quality of life. I refuse to let the political divide or rural and metro divide stand in the way of my service to my district,” Sandstede said. “My colleagues in the Legislature respect that my number one priority is the people I represent even if our views on issues differ.”

Sandstede said she looks forward to meeting residents of Dist. 7A and talking with them about how working together, they will build a bright future.

“I have the experience, relationships and determination to get results,” Sandstede said. “I will continue working to ensure Northern Minnesota’s voice is heard and our children, families and communities do not get left behind.”

Mesabi Tribune

Already-huge Minnesota budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s already-huge budget surplus has become even more enormous, growing to a projected $9.25 billion, the Walz administration announced Monday as they cautioned that inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pose some significant risks to the optimistic outlook. The updated forecast was $1.5 billion more than the whopping $7.7 billion surplus that Minnesota Management and Budget projected in December for the current two-year budget period. But it’s based on national economic forecasts that were compiled before Russia sent troops into...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

RAMS members meets with Range delegation in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Board members and Executive Director Ida Rukavina of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) traveled to Saint Paul to meet with Iron Range legislators to discuss their legislative priorities for the 2022 session earlier this week. RAMS has been advocating for cities, schools, and townships across the Iron Range for over 80 years at the state and federal level. According to a press release, RAMS members shared their 2022 legislative priorities with lawmakers, which include increased funding for K-12 education,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Temporary state gas tax holiday proposed

Minnesota's 28.5 cent-per-gallon state gas tax would be suspended from Memorial Day to Labor Day this summer under legislation proposed by some state Democrats. “I think it's a good way to provide relief to people across Minnesota,” Rep. Zach Stephenson of Coon Rapids, chair of the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee said Saturday. “We have a state budget surplus and we really need to use that money to help people with inflation whether it's food or gas.” ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Eligible Communities and agencies invited to apply for CDBG and ESG COVID-19 funds

DULUTH — St. Louis County officials announced this week that there is still about $665,000 in additional CARES Act money available for communities and organizations outside of Duluth who are involved in efforts to plan for, respond to, or prevent the spread of COVID-19. The federal dollars come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which included a total of $2 trillion in economic relief intended to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19,...
DULUTH, MN
Chisholm Council gives thumbs up to splash pad request

CHISHOLM — Representatives from the Chisholm Kiwanis Club were met with enthusiasm on Wednesday when they presented plans for a splash pad — a kids water play area — before the Chisholm City Council. “I think this is a wonderful idea,” Council President Adam Lantz said on Wednesday. Lantz said he’s heard positive reviews about the splash pad installed in Hibbing a couple of years ago. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Chisholm School District conducts public meeting

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District conducted a public discussion about the district’s future at a meeting on Wednesday, at Valentini’s Supper Club. Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said about 80 community members participated in the event, which included a free meal. “I felt it was a productive night and very healthy discussion on their thoughts regarding the school district,” Norman said. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming sessions.” ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Honor Flight fundraiser Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The next Honor Flight Northland taking veterans to Washington, D.C., won't happen until next year, but Grand Rapids VFW Ponti-Peterson Post 1720 is sponsoring an event Saturday to help fund the trip to see the memorials dedicated to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and the Women's War Memorial. The next flight from the Duluth airport will be Saturday, May 13, 2023. This Saturday's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Virginia, MN
