As CA prepares to lift mask mandate in schools, Bay Area parents question waiting until March 12

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that masks will soon no longer be required in schools, rather "strongly recommended."

The new guidance takes effect March 12, but there is mixed reaction.

"Are you ready to say goodbye to the mask?" Tereza Solo asked her daughter Monday. "Or do you like wearing them? You're tired of the mask! She's tired of the mask!"

Solo, of Pittsburg, is a parent of five who says when it comes to masks in schools, they've got to go. They will be going away in many districts as the State of California is lifting the school mandate with that new guidance starting March 12.

"Why can't they be out of masks now?" said Sheri DeBow, who has two children who attend Vintage High School in Napa. She continued, "What is the point of waiting?"

"To me it's honestly pointless, it's very a dumb idea," said Solo.

Will Bay Area schools adhere to the changing mask mandate? Here's how different school districts are handling the loosening guidelines.

But not everyone thinks it's dumb. While the City of San Francisco's public health guidance will align with the state, the San Francisco Unified School District says are going the opposite route by keeping universal indoor masking past March 11. The district says masks are a part of the "layered approach" to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

UCSF's Dr. Jeanne Noble voiced her displeasure with that decision.

"I think San Francisco Unified's decision is disappointing. Kids have not been having a normal school environment for two full years and there are downsides to that," said Noble.

While a majority of those we spoke with online are in favor of doing away with the mandate, some are not.

11-year-old Ella Rangel is high-risk and goes to Dallas Ranch Middle School in Antioch. She says she'll keep her mask on even if she's allowed to take it off.

"Overall I just really feel uncomfortable with that happening," says Rangel.