On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at the stellar season by Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie Michael Bunting and the recent success of the team, then Jake DeBrusk‘s great night. Then we go to the Pittsburgh Penguins where Sidney Crosby climbs higher on more scoring lists, a couple of nights to forget for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, and the secondary scoring of multiple San Jose Sharks’ rookies, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO