ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Amid war, Ukrainians ensure orphans get food, gas supplies

By Tulsi Kamath, Ashleigh Banfield
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOYXb_0eS3Xwrs00

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine ( NewsNation Now ) — The director of a Nevada-based group that runs two orphanages in Ukraine says when he arrived in the country, he found the situation was more “bleak” than he’d feared. But he said Ukrainians have shown kindness and understanding for the children even in the midst of war.

With more than 100,000 orphaned children in Ukraine, the situation is dire.

Mark Edward Davis with Abundance International said the orphanages his group works with had barely a week’s worth of food left. But generosity from Ukrainians have helped stabilize their situation — for now.

For more than 15 years, Abundance International has been a lifeline for two Ukrainian orphanages — providing money, medicine, manpower and equipment. The children in these orphanages are no older than 4.

“Right now, on the ground, because everyone is fearing that food supplies will run out, there are lines at the grocery stores that are an hour long to get through,” Davis said. “And God bless the people here. We came in, we told the manager, ‘Look, we got to get the stuff to orphans,’ so he put us at the front of the line and let us get ours first.”

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime as conflict continues

Davis said the kindness did not stop there. He later found the owner of a gas station who he says opened up his “tiny reserves” for a children’s hospital and for the orphanages. Through a network of orphanage directors, Davis said they are trying to get resources to orphanages in other towns around Ukraine where children younger than 4 are being kept in basements.

“We’re getting calls for help from around the country,” Davis said. “Now we’re trying to find people in these cities who are already there — hopefully Westerners because I can take some of the donation money we’ve received and wire it right to them … So we’re trying to really create a network around the country to help these orphans be cared for.”

On Monday, Russian forces bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and advanced their reportedly 40-mile long convoy of military equipment closer to its capital as international outrage intensified over the war. More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, according to the United Nations.

While food supplies around Ukraine are running low, Davis says the orphanage he’s working with is also concerned about power outages and their inability to cook or store food for the children in their care.

The doctor running the orphanage “is trying to see if we can get hold of using the donation money we received and go get a very expensive generator so they can keep (the stove and fridge) going in case something happens in the … war,” Davis said.

To donate to Abundance International’s Ukrainian Orphans’ Fund, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Officials: Fire contained at Deer Point Lake

UPDATE as of 1:45 p.m. Monday: Florida Forestry Service officials said the fire is completely out. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire at Deer Point Lake burned 98 acres on Sunday according to officials. Bay County officials said there is a lot of unburned fuel that will continue to burn throughout Sunday night and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB visitors shocked about ‘no alcohol on beach’ rule

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Most locals know about the Spring Break laws, but the “no alcohol on the beach” rule comes as a shock to some visitors.  That particular rule is posted on large flashing traffic signs along Highway 98 and at least some of the beach accesses.  Anyone caught with alcohol on […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Homes evacuated as officials fight East Callaway fire

UPDATE as of 7:45 p.m. – CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fire is reportedly 75 percent contained. Local fire department officials plan to monitor the flames overnight, and the Florida Forest Service will return Thursday morning to survey the damage. UPDATE as of 7 p.m. – CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fire is 45 percent […]
CALLAWAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphans#War Crime#Russia#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Mykolaiv#Newsnation#Abundance International
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy