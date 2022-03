Every year on 1 March, the people of Wales celebrate their heritage, St David and the coming of spring.But who was the patron saint, why is the country associated with the red dragon and what on earth is a lovespoon?Here are five things you may not know about the national day.1. St David was a sixth century missionary and ascetic who once raised a hill from the groundBorn in Caerfai, Pembrokshire, in 500 AD to Prince Ceredig ap Cunedda and Nom, daughter of a Celtic chieftain, St David was an early Christian missionary and archbishop who travelled to France,...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO