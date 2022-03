LOS ANGELES — Like many Americans, Marsha Delgado has endured two difficult years. The 50-year-old watched vulnerable patients at her Santa Ana radiology clinic struggle to recover from lung damage caused by COVID-19. She has clashed with patients who would not wear face masks. And she has not attended a family gathering for months because some relatives refused to get tested for the virus while she was being treated for metastatic breast cancer.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO