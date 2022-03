Paramount Plus is throwing itself a one-year birthday party — by knocking 80% off the price of its subscription plans for three months. Looking to hook new customers, Paramount Plus is offering a special deal from March 1-7 that will let new or returning subscribers use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” to sign up for either the Essential plan (which includes ads) at the discounted rate of $1 per month for three months or the Premium Plan at the discounted rate of $2 per month for three months. After the promo period ends, the normal rates for Paramount Plus Essential ($4.99/month) and Premium ($9.99/month) will apply.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO