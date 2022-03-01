ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sets new career high in points

 2 days ago

McAvoy provided a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings....

NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks welcome Stalock at practice, but goaltending questions still loom

SAN JOSE – Alex Stalock joined the Sharks for their practice Thursday but the team’s goaltending situation is still in flux with its next game two days away. James Reimer is considered week-to-week with an unspecified lower-body injury after he had an MRI on Wednesday, and it does not appear Adin Hill will be available when the Sharks host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
NHL
Jake Debrusk
Charlie Mcavoy
Taylor Hall
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Tacks on power-play helper

Coyle logged a power-play assist in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Coyle set up the first of Erik Haula's two goals in the third period. The 29-year-old Coyle finished February with six points in 11 appearances, which is just about in line with his production throughout the year. The center has 12 goals, 14 helpers, 81 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-6 rating through 53 appearances this season. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
Boston Herald

Jake DeBrusk’s hat trick lifts B’s in rout over Kings

After stretching their win streak to four games on Saturday in San Jose, Bruce Cassidy was asked if there was anything more he needed to see from his team. The coach did not hesitate. “Putting teams away,” said Cassidy. Well, Cassidy’s Bruins are in an ask-and-you-shall-receive mode right now....
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins blow game late, lose to Ducks

Everything has been coming up so rosy for the Bruins lately, it appeared as though they might survive an evening of gaffes to grab at least a point in Anaheim on Wednesday. But they committed one boo-boo too many and they let a spirited comeback slip through their fingers. Trevor...
HOCKEY
NHL

Colorado Begins First Game of the Week at Home

Avs and Islanders meet for the first time in over two years. In the first meeting between the two clubs since February 19, 2020, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Coming off of Saturday's...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes two helpers

Pastrnak logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Pastrnak helped out on Patrice Bergeron's power-play goal at 11:40 of the second period and Taylor Hall's even-strength marker just 1:02 later. The 25-year-old Pastrnak is riding a five-game, eight-point streak as he continues to be effective on the second line. The Czech winger is up to 53 points (19 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating in 53 contests overall.
NHL
Mercury News

Tomas Hertl gives update on latest contract talks with Sharks

With the NHL trade deadline three weeks away, forward Tomas Hertl said contract extension talks with the Sharks are continuing, describing negotiations between the two sides as being more positive than negative. “I don’t want to really get too deep … but there was some talks lately,” Hertl said Tuesday...
NHL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
NHL

By The Numbers: DeBoer's Road to 500 NHL Wins

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th career win on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The road to 500 started in 2008 when DeBoer made his NHL coaching debut with the Florida Panthers. From there, he spent time with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.
NHL

