NHL

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes two helpers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pastrnak logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-0 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Taylor Hall
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Tacks on power-play helper

Coyle logged a power-play assist in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Coyle set up the first of Erik Haula's two goals in the third period. The 29-year-old Coyle finished February with six points in 11 appearances, which is just about in line with his production throughout the year. The center has 12 goals, 14 helpers, 81 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-6 rating through 53 appearances this season. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes two assists

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Karlsson helped out on both of Reilly Smith's goals in the contest. Prior to Tuesday, Karlsson had produced just one assist in his last six outings. The Swedish center has reached the 20-point mark with 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 39 games this season. That's unusually quiet production from him, though he remains an all-situations center in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Dawson Mercer: Contributes two points

Mercer scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks. Mercer's first-period marker stood as the game-winner, his second such goal. He also helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally. With the two-point game, Mercer eclipsed the 30-point mark this season. He's at 13 goals, 18 assists, 92 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 53 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Grabs two points in big win

Hall scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Hall's goal in the second period prompted the Kings to swap out Jonathan Quick for Cal Petersen in the crease. In the third, Hall set up the second of Erik Haula's two tallies. In his last six games, Hall has two goals and six assists. The winger's at 39 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 53 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Pockets helper in loss

Hall logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Hall has collected two goals and seven assists in his last seven appearances, and he's only been held scoreless in one of those games. He set up a David Pastrnak tally in Tuesday's loss. Hall has 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers), 136 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 54 appearances.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Bruins blow game late, lose to Ducks

Everything has been coming up so rosy for the Bruins lately, it appeared as though they might survive an evening of gaffes to grab at least a point in Anaheim on Wednesday. But they committed one boo-boo too many and they let a spirited comeback slip through their fingers. Trevor...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
NHL

