ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Tacks on power-play helper

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Coyle logged a power-play assist in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Coyle set up the first...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks welcome Stalock at practice, but goaltending questions still loom

SAN JOSE – Alex Stalock joined the Sharks for their practice Thursday but the team’s goaltending situation is still in flux with its next game two days away. James Reimer is considered week-to-week with an unspecified lower-body injury after he had an MRI on Wednesday, and it does not appear Adin Hill will be available when the Sharks host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Charlie Coyle
NHL

Zegras scores with 22 seconds left to lift Ducks past Bruins

ANAHEIM -- Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks won 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Tuesday. Ryan Getzlaf drew a hooking penalty on Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, won the face-off in the Boston zone against Patrice Bergeron, and Zegras scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sets new career high in points

McAvoy provided a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. With the two-assist performance, McAvoy established a new career high with 34 points in 50 contests. The defenseman helped out on goals by Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall in the second period. McAvoy's at seven goals, 27 assists, 100 shots on net, 100 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating -- he's on track for career-best performance in many statistical areas.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Pockets helper in loss

Hall logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Hall has collected two goals and seven assists in his last seven appearances, and he's only been held scoreless in one of those games. He set up a David Pastrnak tally in Tuesday's loss. Hall has 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers), 136 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 54 appearances.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes two helpers

Pastrnak logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Pastrnak helped out on Patrice Bergeron's power-play goal at 11:40 of the second period and Taylor Hall's even-strength marker just 1:02 later. The 25-year-old Pastrnak is riding a five-game, eight-point streak as he continues to be effective on the second line. The Czech winger is up to 53 points (19 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating in 53 contests overall.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Anze Kopitar Continues To Power Kings As His Team Faces Bruins

Anze Kopitar still is going strong in his 16th season. The Boston Bruins on Monday will play the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2019, looking to keep their winning streak going. Kopitar will be the one that the Bruins need to try and contain as he has...
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy