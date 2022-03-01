This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 524,018 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,855 infections in Boone County, or 27,774 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 201 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 249 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).