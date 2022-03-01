ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3XETG00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 524,018 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,855 infections in Boone County, or 27,774 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 201 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 249 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boone County, KY 27,774 35,855 201 260
2 Dearborn County, IN 26,933 13,332 244 121
3 Mason County, KY 26,176 4,490 560 96
4 Brown County, OH 25,413 11,100 373 163
5 Warren County, OH 25,180 57,049 243 550
6 Bracken County, KY 25,066 2,082 277 23
7 Clermont County, OH 24,991 50,786 251 511
8 Gallatin County, KY 24,762 2,155 517 45
9 Kenton County, KY 24,566 40,458 223 367
10 Ohio County, IN 24,393 1,436 306 18
11 Campbell County, KY 23,977 22,123 161 149
12 Butler County, OH 23,780 89,960 285 1,079
13 Pendleton County, KY 23,395 3,397 227 33
14 Hamilton County, OH 22,838 185,454 239 1,938
15 Franklin County, IN 19,004 4,341 236 54

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Boone County, KY
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Tennessee Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy