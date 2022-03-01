This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 524,018 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,855 infections in Boone County, or 27,774 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 201 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 249 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Boone County, KY
|27,774
|35,855
|201
|260
|2
|Dearborn County, IN
|26,933
|13,332
|244
|121
|3
|Mason County, KY
|26,176
|4,490
|560
|96
|4
|Brown County, OH
|25,413
|11,100
|373
|163
|5
|Warren County, OH
|25,180
|57,049
|243
|550
|6
|Bracken County, KY
|25,066
|2,082
|277
|23
|7
|Clermont County, OH
|24,991
|50,786
|251
|511
|8
|Gallatin County, KY
|24,762
|2,155
|517
|45
|9
|Kenton County, KY
|24,566
|40,458
|223
|367
|10
|Ohio County, IN
|24,393
|1,436
|306
|18
|11
|Campbell County, KY
|23,977
|22,123
|161
|149
|12
|Butler County, OH
|23,780
|89,960
|285
|1,079
|13
|Pendleton County, KY
|23,395
|3,397
|227
|33
|14
|Hamilton County, OH
|22,838
|185,454
|239
|1,938
|15
|Franklin County, IN
|19,004
|4,341
|236
|54
