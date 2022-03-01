ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3XDaX00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 259,680 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Richmond has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Hopewell has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,089 infections in the city of Hopewell, or 27,173 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hopewell have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Richmond area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 504 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Hopewell, compared to 240 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Richmond metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hopewell City, VA 27,173 6,089 504 113
2 Colonial Heights City, VA 26,897 4,732 512 90
3 Petersburg City, VA 25,934 8,254 412 131
4 Caroline County, VA 22,393 6,759 242 73
5 King William County, VA 22,071 3,641 200 33
6 New Kent County, VA 21,504 4,538 142 30
7 Prince George County, VA 21,207 8,036 164 62
8 Sussex County, VA 20,860 2,396 331 38
9 Chesterfield County, VA 20,692 70,237 207 703
10 Hanover County, VA 20,218 21,118 244 255
11 Amelia County, VA 19,986 2,569 420 54
12 Richmond City, VA 19,419 43,457 200 448
13 Henrico County, VA 19,336 62,966 261 849
14 Dinwiddie County, VA 18,214 5,156 283 80
15 Goochland County, VA 17,014 3,825 187 42
16 Powhatan County, VA 16,697 4,771 157 45
17 Charles City County, VA 16,240 1,136 372 26

