This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 643,102 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,922 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,790 infections in Clinton County, or 31,333 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 300 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

