This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3XBp500 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 643,102 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,922 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,790 infections in Clinton County, or 31,333 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 300 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, IL 31,333 11,790 300 113
2 Calhoun County, IL 31,083 1,510 103 5
3 Jersey County, IL 27,881 6,153 299 66
4 Monroe County, IL 27,690 9,397 386 131
5 Macoupin County, IL 27,531 12,587 300 137
6 Lincoln County, MO 27,065 15,038 223 124
7 Madison County, IL 26,153 69,481 286 760
8 Bond County, IL 25,628 4,283 180 30
9 Jefferson County, MO 23,957 53,497 257 573
10 St. Clair County, IL 23,878 62,910 269 710
11 St. Charles County, MO 23,855 93,029 221 860
12 Warren County, MO 23,732 8,047 283 96
13 Franklin County, MO 21,848 22,456 308 317
14 St. Louis County, MO 21,773 217,446 316 3,153
15 St. Louis City, MO 17,823 55,478 236 736

Comments / 0

 

