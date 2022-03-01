This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 643,102 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,922 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,790 infections in Clinton County, or 31,333 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 300 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Clinton County, IL
|31,333
|11,790
|300
|113
|2
|Calhoun County, IL
|31,083
|1,510
|103
|5
|3
|Jersey County, IL
|27,881
|6,153
|299
|66
|4
|Monroe County, IL
|27,690
|9,397
|386
|131
|5
|Macoupin County, IL
|27,531
|12,587
|300
|137
|6
|Lincoln County, MO
|27,065
|15,038
|223
|124
|7
|Madison County, IL
|26,153
|69,481
|286
|760
|8
|Bond County, IL
|25,628
|4,283
|180
|30
|9
|Jefferson County, MO
|23,957
|53,497
|257
|573
|10
|St. Clair County, IL
|23,878
|62,910
|269
|710
|11
|St. Charles County, MO
|23,855
|93,029
|221
|860
|12
|Warren County, MO
|23,732
|8,047
|283
|96
|13
|Franklin County, MO
|21,848
|22,456
|308
|317
|14
|St. Louis County, MO
|21,773
|217,446
|316
|3,153
|15
|St. Louis City, MO
|17,823
|55,478
|236
|736
