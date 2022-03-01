This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 473,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,052 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,367 infections in Pickaway County, or 30,246 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 371 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pickaway County, OH
|30,246
|17,367
|371
|213
|2
|Union County, OH
|27,759
|15,449
|165
|92
|3
|Fairfield County, OH
|24,901
|38,076
|267
|409
|4
|Licking County, OH
|23,941
|41,249
|264
|455
|5
|Hocking County, OH
|22,800
|6,497
|397
|113
|6
|Perry County, OH
|22,612
|8,137
|331
|119
|7
|Franklin County, OH
|22,399
|285,667
|190
|2,425
|8
|Delaware County, OH
|22,221
|43,778
|131
|259
|9
|Morrow County, OH
|21,978
|7,687
|272
|95
|10
|Madison County, OH
|21,808
|9,593
|282
|124
