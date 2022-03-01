ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3XAwM00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 473,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,052 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,367 infections in Pickaway County, or 30,246 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 371 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickaway County, OH 30,246 17,367 371 213
2 Union County, OH 27,759 15,449 165 92
3 Fairfield County, OH 24,901 38,076 267 409
4 Licking County, OH 23,941 41,249 264 455
5 Hocking County, OH 22,800 6,497 397 113
6 Perry County, OH 22,612 8,137 331 119
7 Franklin County, OH 22,399 285,667 190 2,425
8 Delaware County, OH 22,221 43,778 131 259
9 Morrow County, OH 21,978 7,687 272 95
10 Madison County, OH 21,808 9,593 282 124

24/7 Wall St.

