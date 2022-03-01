ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X8G900 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,080,716 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,819 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Chicago-Naperville-Elgin has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jasper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,936 infections in Jasper County, or 26,715 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jasper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chicago area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 407 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jasper County, compared to 246 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jasper County, IN 26,715 8,936 407 136
2 Kenosha County, WI 25,870 43,547 361 608
3 Grundy County, IL 24,679 12,465 263 133
4 Kendall County, IL 24,407 30,418 123 153
5 McHenry County, IL 24,228 74,570 148 456
6 Kane County, IL 23,387 124,147 206 1,091
7 Will County, IL 23,152 159,445 214 1,477
8 Porter County, IN 22,036 37,030 310 521
9 DeKalb County, IL 21,990 22,914 180 188
10 DuPage County, IL 21,985 204,842 179 1,667
11 Lake County, IN 21,617 105,242 346 1,686
12 Cook County, IL 21,212 1,108,068 268 13,980
13 Lake County, IL 20,830 146,561 187 1,315
14 Newton County, IN 18,055 2,531 471 66

