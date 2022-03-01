ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

This Is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS3X7NQ00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 139,975 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,151 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Toledo, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,246 infections in Fulton County, or 24,219 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fulton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Toledo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 407 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, compared to 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fulton County, OH 24,219 10,246 407 172
2 Wood County, OH 23,967 31,142 261 339
3 Lucas County, OH 22,801 98,587 309 1,335

